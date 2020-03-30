LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you listen to local sports radio, there’s a good chance the majority of the voices you’re hearing are coming from somewhere other than the radio station’s building.
“All but six people in the entire building are working from home which really just goes to show you how technology’s changed,” says Nick Coffey, who hosts a morning sports show on 790 WKRD.
Coffey is on his second week of hosting from home while his company staffs as few people as possible in the main building off Bishop Lane due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He was able to bring some items from his WKRD studio to surround himself in his new home basement workplace.
“I was allowed to go in and grab some things, so I grabbed some stuff that is normally in the studio and I just set it up around me in the hopes that it makes me feel more like I’m actually there.”
ESPN 680 morning radio host Lachlan McLean has a similar setup. He uses an cell phone app and a module that connects a microphone and headphones which allow him to do his entire show from his phone.
If content is king, however, both Coffey and McLean may feel as if they’ve abdicated the throne. With no sports, what can you talk about for hours every weekday morning?
“You almost have to super short-term your focus and go ‘let’s see if I can get two hours in today’s show. OK, I got that. Good.’ I don’t know if I can get tomorrow’s show done, but I got two hours today. And I’ll wake up tomorrow and I’ll try it again,” McLean said.
This would have been a peak time for sports radio in Kentuckiana. The NCAA Tournament drives the conversation for weeks, if not months. That’s one shared experience that every sports fan and sports radio host can discuss now.
“We’re all in this together, as far as the sports thing, we’re all missing it together. We’re all missing the NCAA tournament together,” said McLean.
Trying times call for unity, so that was one tact Coffey tried on a recent show. He asked UK and U of L fans to force themselves to say one nice thing about the other program.
“There were some genuine comments, but there was more than anything is was: ‘I don’t HATE them,’ which I think may be the most backhanded compliment of all time,” Coffey said.
At least some things don’t change even if the entire sports world has changed for now.
