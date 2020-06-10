LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The COVID-19 pandemic that has cost the NBA much of its season could aid Louisville’s push to land an NBA franchise.
NBA to Louisville President Dan Issel says adding new teams to the league adds money to the pockets of all the owners. Issel says the Basketball Related Income, or BRI, which includes a variety of income like ticket sales and broadcast fees, are split 50-50 with the players. Expansion fees go 100 percent to the owners, and that could be as high as two billion dollars when the NBA decides to expand.
“We do think with the owners losing some revenue during this period that it might push expansion a little closer because the expansion fees do not have to be divided with the players,” Issel said. “In the long run, when we get back to normal, expansion may be a little closer than we think.”
The NBA has approved a plan to restart the season next month with 22 teams playing at one location in Orlando. There was some talk Louisville could have been a site for the restart. Issel said his discussions with the league and the KFC Yum! Center officials, that is was just that: talk.
But Issel says the city and the facility would have been more than ready had the NBA called.
“Not only does the Yum! Center have a terrific arena, but the Yum! Center was built and designed with the idea of someday hosting an NBA team. Most people don’t know there’s a practice facility on the same level as the arena floor and it has all the amenities an NBA team could want. The fact that we have so many hotel rooms downtown that have experienced high rates of non-occupancy, Louisville could have pulled that off in a heartbeat.”
