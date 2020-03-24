LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two swimmers from the same Louisville family have different athletic futures after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Olympic committee to postpone the Tokyo games.
Stanford University junior Brooke Forde was set to take part in June’s Olympic trials, but now, she will wait for 2021.
“It’s still going to happen, which is great," said Forde, a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. "It’s just waiting a whole other year is hard."
Her brother, Clayton, a senior swimmer at the University of Georgia, was also ready to try for a spot on the Olympic team, but after the postponement, he’s hanging up the goggles.
“(I) don’t really want to swim a whole other year just for Olympic trials ... so this will be it,” the St. Xavier High School graduate said. “I’m going to go to graduate school at Georgia and look into some different forms of exercise."
Both Fordes are now trying those different forms of exercise because Lakeside Swim Club, where they trained here in Louisville, has closed because of the coronavirus concerns.
“I’m not able to swim right now, so I’m doing some running and some other land exercise that I’m not used to,” Brooke Forde said.
Both Fordes will complete their semesters with online classes. Brooke said she feels for her brother, and all the seniors, whose college careers were cut short. Clayton said he’s dealing with the sudden departure of collegiate swimming.
“Some days, I’ve come to terms with it," he said. "Some days, I’m not as happy with it."
