LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Providence High School announced the hiring of former Male defensive coordinator Daniel McDonald as the new head football coach in March. He met his team once before the pandemic sent everyone home.
“We had a short little twenty-minute meet and greet where I talked about…here are our core values, here’s the way we’re going to run the program, great to meet you.”
After that, McDonald turned to technology to connect with his new team.
“Going to start some Google Meet sessions here pretty soon, we’re going to try to get some installs going into our offensive and defensive schemes. Basically, for workouts what I had to do was post a daily workout on Hudl and kind of leave up to the players honor to say ‘yes, coach, I did it.’”
McDonald also challenges his players with a daily push up contest via social media. A very different way to get find the competitive spirit when you are unable to meet on the football field.
“A lot what you would be doing during this time would be building competitors. Seeing who your real competitors are on the team. That push up challenge is a way to get guys to compete,” McDonald said.
McDonald is hoping to get his team to a camp at Hanover in July and kick off the season in the fall, as scheduled, even if the mechanics of a high school football game are different.
“I think there’s going to be a new normal. I don’t know what that new normal is going to look like…maybe…online ticketing (to avoid cash being passed back and forth), but I am optimistic that sometime in June or July we will start to get where we can meet and practice and that sort of thing again.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.