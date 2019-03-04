LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals will wrap up spring football practice nearly two weeks before spring officially arrives. Louisville will host what it calls the Spring Showcase at Cardinal Stadium Thursday night, an open practice for fans to get an early look at head coach Scott Satterfield’s first Cards team.
Satterfield wanted to get the 14 practices in the books earlier than most schools.
“We can really dive into all the recruiting for next year as we head throughout March and April,” Satterfield said. “Also, it gives us an opportunity…to kind of monitor what (the current players) are doing as an individual.”
The first year U of L head coach says the spring period was about the players learning the system, but also about him trying to learn about the players and the new job. After seven years as a coordinator and later head coach at Appalachian State, Satterfield is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings.
“I’ve had a lot of people (ask) ‘How do you like Louisville?’ I don’t really know yet. I’ve been in the building. I go to my house to sleep. That’s basically it,” Satterfield said after Monday’s practice.
Satterfield has some advice for the fans who show up for Thursday’s open practice: don’t read too much into who starts at certain positions.
“Everybody’s playing. Everybody’s getting reps. Whoever trots out there first, it could be the twos or the threes,” he said. “At the end of this, we’ll evaluate the whole spring.”
He says about ten days out from game week will be when the focus will be on who starts the game. Louisville will open the 2019 season Monday night September 3rd against Notre Dame at Cardinal Stadium.
