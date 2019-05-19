LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Seneca junior Ginger Funk thought her best path to a college softball career may be on the high school baseball diamond.
“I saw the opportunity to improve myself as a player, and I saw what the coach was doing with the team, so I thought ‘what the heck?’” Funk said.
So she approached Seneca athletic director Scott Ricks and asked if she could try out for the baseball team. Ricks brought the idea up to Redhawks baseball coach Bryan Clemmons.
Clemmons said his first reaction was “is this serious?”
“I got to know (Ginger) and I realized she was doing this for the right reasons,” Clemmons said.
What he and the team found out was that Funk was a good addition to a team that is in a rebuilding mode.
“She’s always cheering on the bench and she’s one of the best players on the team honestly. It’s pretty fun to have her there. It’s cool,” said Seneca junior outfielder and pitcher Alex Smith.
Funk was unsure what to expect from her teammates when she suited up for the Redhawks. She has been pleasantly surprised.
“I thought…there would be more discrimination. A lot more people saying things…but my teammates (and coaches) treat me the same,” Funk said.
“You hear ‘you play ball like a girl,’” Clemmons said, “[but] you can’t say that anymore because I’ve got a girl who can play some ball.”
