LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – The Trinity Shamrocks got hot in the fourth quarter and knocked off Scott County 50-40 to win the 2019 Sweet 16 Boys State Championship.
The Shamrocks put together a 15-0 fourth quarter run to give themselves enough distance to hold off a talented Cardinals team.
U of L signee David Johnson led all scorers with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow senior Stan Turnier added 17 points and seven rebounds.
“Beginning of the fourth quarter, we came out fired up. In our minds, we knew we were going to win the game and that’s what we did,” Johnson said.
The win came after a hard fought late game Saturday against Campbell County to advance to the 2pm Saturday tipoff at Rupp Arena.
“They have the ability to really dig down deep and they showed a ton of mental toughness and physical toughness,” said Trinity head coach Mike Szabo. “They deserve everything they’re getting.”
Trinity finishes the season 30-8. Scott County finishes 35-4.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.