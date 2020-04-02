LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What do you do when you’re training for a marathon, but there’s no race to run?
That’s the question Louisville runner Bobby Zirnheld asked himself when the Kentucky Derby Festival canceled the marathon due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Zirnheld consulted with a friend and fellow runner to try to find an answer. Their first idea was to create a social distancing race, but the two determined that would be impractical. Then the idea of creating a virtual race came to mind.
They created a website and a Facebook group that allows runners to keep training, run their race individually and post the times.
“You can really just do it at any time that’s convenient," Zirnheld said. "You can even do it at home on a treadmill. You just need to go back to our Facebook group and post your race time and distance anytime between now and May 31."
He’s also asking people who participate to donate to the Lee Initiative, which helps restaurant employees who have been affected by the shutdown. According to the Lee Initiative’s Lindsey Ofcacek, the group has already raised more than $19,000 and fed more than 24,000 people. It's also donated baby formula and other essentials to those in need.
“We want people to know that they are not alone. We are here for them," Ofcacek said. "We will all get through this by coming together and supporting one another. Imagine how united we will be on the other side."
Zirnheld is also uniting other athletes who may have missed out on participating in spring activities due to the pandemic.
“We decided to open the event up to everybody that had their spring event canceled: bikers, hikers, walkers, swimmers, anybody that had their spring event canceled," Zirnheld said. "You can join our group, post a bike ride, post a swim, just post something and keep your training going."
