LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's long-awaited home debut in the new Lynn Family Stadium is set for Sunday. The Boys in Purple will host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds as the USL season restarts.
LouCity is allowing a 30% capacity for Sunday's match. Fans will go through temperature checks before entering and will have to wears masks.
Louisville City head coach John Hackworth said doing things the right way is important for the health of fans and important if we want to continue to enjoy sports in person.
"Not only will we have chances to experience the beauty of sports and the competition — the environment of showing up here and cheering on your favorite team — but you'll also be, in the bigger picture, helping our entire society go through this pandemic and come out on the other side of it."
Hackworth talks about the home opener and the importance of the protocols with John Lewis in this week's Yackin' with Hack. Watch the full interview above.
