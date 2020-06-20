CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) – South Oldham senior soccer standout Brooke Dardano scored her ultimate goal off the pitch.
After achieving a 35 twice on the ACT, one point short of perfection, Dardano tried again in March.
"I was trying for that 36 because I was right there," Dardano said. "The only thing I really needed to focus on was my math section to get that up a few points to get the perfect score."
"Getting a 35 on the ACT is fantastic, but I ended up writing her a motivational note," South Oldham head coach Kenny Burke added. "I was like, 'Quit screwing around with it and let’s get 36.'"
The two 35s came during testing at Sacred Heart. When the statewide test was held at South Oldham, Dardano used that home field advantage.
"I was around comfortable teachers; I was in a classroom I knew, and the test actually started an hour later, which made me a little more comfortable, too," Dardano said. "I was able to wake up and actually get a good breakfast in."
And she scored that 36. In 2018, of the nearly two million students who took the ACT, a little more than 3,700 scored a 36. Dardano could do the math quicker than any of us, but that’s about .02%.
Dardano skipped second grade, which caught up to her as her high school soccer career started. Her dream of playing for the University of Louisville seemed far-fetched after she and her family attended games since her seventh grade year.
"We always went to U of L games," Dardano said. "I don’t think there’s really one we missed that we could have gone to. So that kind of became my dream: to play there. I didn’t really think that was possible because of their high level of play when I was still 4’11 freshman year."
Luckily, Dardano said her body caught up with her brain, and now the all-state U of L commit is ready to embark on a collegiate career after this coming season at South Oldham. She plans on majoring in engineering, possibly going into chemical engineering like both of her parents. Her coach said the Cardinals are getting a star.
“The hardest worker that they’ll ever see," Burke said. "She’s always overcome everything, from people who told her she’s too small, too young or whatever. When she came into South, she worked her way to get to where she is."
