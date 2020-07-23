LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two motivated teams hit the pitch Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Louisville City FC (1-2) is aiming for its first win in their new home. Sporting Kansas City II (0-2) is aiming for its first win of the season.
Sporting KC II brings in Floyds Knobs native Brooks Thompson, an 18-year-old goalkeeper who tied a USL season-high record with nine saves in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Indianapolis.
Lou City head coach John Hackworth coached Thompson on an under-17 team.
“I’ve watch him play many, many times. He is a very talented young man,” Hackworth said. “Brooks is quality, and I expect him to be super motivated to play in Louisville in front of his home fans and family.”
Saturday’s match is the first of two games against Sporting Kansas City II at Lynn Family Stadium. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.
“Back when the USL started, they had weekend trips where you played Friday-Sunday. So that’s kind of what that reminds me of,” Lou City defender Pat McMahon said. “It’ll be interesting to have the same team twice in a row ... The quick turnaround, you can kind of fine tune what you did wrong or how to improve.”
Playing this kind of condensed schedule with little time off means Lou City will count on their depth.
“Everyone has to come in and step up and give as much as you can," Lou City midfielder Napo Matsoso said. "These close games will show how we’ve been training."
Saturday’s match will air live at 8 p.m. on WBKI. Wednesday’s match is live at 8 p.m. on WMYO.
