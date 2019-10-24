BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WDRB) -- It's becoming quite the story in Bowling Green.
That is the tale of Ty Storey.
He came to Western Kentucky as a grad transfer from Arkansas with the hopes of winning the starting quarterback job. After a fierce competition, head coach Tyson Helton gave the nod to Steven Duncan.
"Those were some really low moments," Storey said. "But at the same time, I know this was a long year, and if I kept working and doing my job, maybe that chance would arise."
It did after Duncan was injured in the Louisville game.
"I didn't want anything bad to happen to Steve or anything else," Storey said. "But knowing the physicality of the game, that was a possibility."
Since taking over as the Tops starter the team is 4-0 and 5-2 overall, just one win away from bowl eligibility.
Storey will also get a chance to play his former team, Arkansas, later in the season. Right now, the graduate student is focused on Saturday's match-up with Marshall and trying to remain unbeaten in Conference USA play.
