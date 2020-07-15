LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Technology has changed the way we bank, book travel and order concert tickets, and now in the wake of COVID-19, it could change the way we attend sporting events.
According to Sam Zietz, CEO of a company called GRUBBR, which provides kiosks and contact-less technology for stadiums and arenas, said we were already heading down the road toward the technology seeing more use today.
“The only difference is it’s going to be accelerated now as a direct result of what’s transpired with COVID,” Zeitz said.
His company also helps stadiums and arena identify problem areas where fans congregate and that could lead to the spread of coronavirus in the venue. One major area is the point of entry.
“What we’ve been recommending is the implementation of thermal temperature kiosks," he said. "You can take somebody’s temperature in under two seconds. They’re accurate to a tenth of a degree.”
Zietz said if sports return in the fall, the people he’s talked with who run the venues are preparing to operate with a vastly different capacity than in years past.
“The numbers we’re hearing are typically between 10-40% capacity, and a lot of that, they’re looking to the governors and the regulations around their individual venues as to what they will be able to do," he said.
