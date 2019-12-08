LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - Trinity High School avenged one of its two losses this season and took home the 2019 KHSAA Class 6A state championship.
The Shamrocks defeated Male 28-6 on Sunday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The title game was a rematch of a regular-season thriller, which Male won 20-17 in double overtime.
"We didn't play well in the first game we played them. We knew that. We kept working to get back to the state championship, and it happened to be Male," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said after winning his 14th championship with the Shamrocks, who finished the season with a 13-2 record. With the loss, Male finished its season with a 14-1 record.
Trinity junior running back Brad West led the Shamrocks with 189 yards rushing and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Nathan McElroy passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
"I wasn't able to play with these guys the first game versus Male, and it really hurt me," West said after the title win. "To come out here with my brothers, it's awesome. We played our butts off today."
