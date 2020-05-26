LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville field hockey goalkeeper Sam Minrath says one of the last assignments from a professor in her drawing class sparked an idea that caught fire with friends and on social media.
The assignment was to relay emotions during the pandemic.
“My mom being in the medical field, I saw a lot of the distress and discomfort in all of this. And uncertainty really in all of this. And so, I decided to do a series for her.”
She shared some of her work on social media and it all seemed to connect with others. Her teammates were the first to respond.
“I had shared a few pieces on my social media with my teammates and they expressed how much they connected with the pieces.”
They began to ask her to create drawing of their families from pictures they would send her.
Her work caught the attention of ACC Network and USA Field Hockey, which featured her on their website.
What is maybe the most important part of the exercise was the even closer connection it created with her mother.
“Ever since high school, I really got into art. She’s been kind of like distant with my art because my purpose for my art is to show emotion, whether it’s good or bad,” Minrath said. “She wanted the happy stuff and so she appreciated the art, the drawing part of it, but not the meaning behind necessarily, so getting her on the same page with me has been really cool.”
Minrath says her mother now has some of her art on the walls of her office.
Minrath is an art and psychology major and hopes to help others through art threapy. She says the art she’s doing now is therapeutic for her.
“It’s helped me show my emotions, but it’s also helped me show what other people are feeling, so (to) connect with other people…I have a hard time doing that sometimes so it’s stimulated that.”
You can see some of Minrath’s work on her Instagram account here.
