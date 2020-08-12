LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Redshirt junior Micale Cunningham is firmly entrenched as the University of Louisville's starting quarterback for the 2020 season, assuming there is one.
"(He’s) developed himself into a true No. 1," quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. "It was surprising to see his improvement throughout (last) season."
Cunningham took over as starter three games into the 2019 season and threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.
Heading into year two of the Satterfield era, Cunningham feels as if he can take another leap in 2020.
"Considering it's our second year in the offense, we know where to go," he said. "Last year we were learning on the run. It's not a complex offense, so it was kind of easy, and we grasped it quickly. We are good to go and ready to get on the field."
U of L is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium.
