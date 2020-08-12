LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville redshirt junior quarterback Micale Cunningham is firmly entrenched as the starter for the 2020 season, assuming there is one.
“(He’s) developed himself into a true number one,” says U of L quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce. “It was surprising to see his improvement throughout (last) season.”
Cunningham took over as starter three games into the season and threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.
Heading into year two of the Satterfield era, Cunningham feels as if he can take another leap in 2020.
"Considering it's our second year in the offense, we know where to go," Cunningham said. "Last year we were learning on the run. It's not a complex offense, so it was kind of easy and we grasped it quickly. We are good to go and ready to get on the field,” Cunningham said.
U of L is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign Saturday September 12th against Western Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium.
