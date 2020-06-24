LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville mens soccer coach John Michael Hayden enters his second year at the helm in some extraordinary circumstances, much like other coaches across the country dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The times are different. We’re communicating differently. But we’re all finding ways to persevere,” Hayden said.
Eight players are on campus now, although he is unable to have contact with them directly. Another wave of players will return to campus in early July with a final wave returning in late July.
Hayden has been using Zoom and Microsoft Teams to converse with his players over the off time and recruit more players for the upcoming season. In other times, he would seek out players. These days, thanks to the internet, he has players virtually coming to him.
“My inbox has never been fuller. Part of that is the kids themselves can’t get out either. So there’s no youth soccer happening. You put yourself in the shoes of a junior right now, who is really thinking about what that next step is. He can’t market himself in a way by being on the field. So the only means that he has is to email, hopefully he has some video, and through that process, now he is marketable.”
That technology has also helped Hayden add to his knowledge following his inaugural first year with the Cardinals.
“Over this time, I’ve been able to observe some Zoom calls and presentations, read different things and grow myself and I think that’ll help me construct the environment that I want to create for the program itself that’ll help us win a national championship.”
Hayden says as it looks to him right now, the 2020 season should start as scheduled with exhibitions in August, including one scheduled with new Division I member Bellarmine.
"There's been discussions and there's been a lot of stuff in the media about 'will we kick off? Will this happen? Will this not?' and everything at this point is pointing to the fact that it will."
Hayden enters 2020 coming off some signature wins last season and aiming at returning the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons.
