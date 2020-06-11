LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville junior pitcher Bobby Miller says he grew up a Chicago Cubs fan, but always loved the Los Angeles Dodgers. He could get the opportunity to be on the mound for one team and pitch against the other.
Miller was taken 29th overall by the Dodgers in the first round of Wednesday’s Major League Baseball Draft.
“I’ve been a huge fan my whole entire life and I couldn't be more excited to start this right now. I'm so excited. It’s indescribable how I felt last night. I could barely even talk I was so excited and happy,” Miller said Thursday during a Zoom news conference.
Miller was 2-0 in four starts for the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He struck out 34 batters in four starts, finishing the brief season with a 2-0 record and a 2.31 ERA.
Miller said he and the Dodgers had little communication, but held out hope to go to LA.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get called for sure, but as soon as I got that call, from the very first second I said ‘Yes, I’m more than ready to be a Dodger.’”
Miller says he’s unsure when he will travel to meet the team because of the uncertainty of the season.
"I haven’t got a specific date yet, but I’m looking forward to it right now. Just right now these days, the only thing I could so is just keep getting better every day.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved