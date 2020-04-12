LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinals radio play-by-play announcer Paul Rogers remembers the trip home from Greensboro, North Carolina, after the Atlantic Cost Conference Men's Basketball Tournament was cancelled.
“When you lose, it’s disappointing and it hurt, but that was such an empty feeling; you just felt so empty when that thing ended," he said. "Then, with no tournament coming up … I was pretty bummed for several days.”
After the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic set in, however, Rogers said feeling down about a March without the madness went into the background.
In a normal year, Rogers would now be preparing for the upcoming Kentucky Derby, but the iconic horse race has been moved to the first Saturday in September. Rogers said he is still watching the Derby prep races, but he also questioned what these “prep races” really mean.
"Having the Derby in September, assuming they are able to run it, it’s going to completely change the whole run up to it," he said. "It’ll still be a great day and a great race, but the storylines are always full of these late bloomers who come around in the fall … and sometimes the Derby winner continues to run well, but it’s a lot different in thoroughbred racing (for) 3-year-olds in September than it is in May."
Tom Leach, the radio announcer for the Kentucky Wildcats, is also in the same boat. Leach is enjoying the many old sporting events being rebroadcasted during the pandemic while also keeping an eye on the ponies.
“Just as a sports fan, I’ve enjoyed watching racing from Arkansas and Florida these past two weekends, because there is one sporting event left that I can watch and not already know the outcome,” Leach joked.
The one outcome we can only speculate about now is what team would have won the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament. Both Leach and Rogers believe the teams they watched all season had a chance for a title run.
“I think (UK) would have gotten certainly a big boost off what they did in that last regular-season game (a come-from-behind 71-70 win at Florida)," Leach said. "They won the (Southeastern Conference) outright, and I think they would have had a really good shot to make a run to a Final Four."
"I felt, depending on who (U of L) drew in the tournament, they had a chance to make a good run," Rogers said. "I felt like they were a pretty solid Sweet 16 team. Beyond that, it’s really hard to predict."
Rogers said it will be "quite the week" if everything goes as scheduled, with U of L football kicking off the season Thursday, Sept. 3, and the Derby running Saturday, Sept. 5. Rogers believes the football Cardinals have a chance to be special.
“I think Louisville could be the second-best team in the conference," he said. "I’m certainly hoping to find out."
