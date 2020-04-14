LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson heads to rehab three times per week, more than six months after a torn patellar tendon ended his 2019 season in the second game of the year.
“I learned a lot just going through the process. It taught me so many different things. There were a lot of things I didn’t know about the process. People reached out to me and helped me,” Wilson said.
People like former UK quarterback Derrick Ramsey reached out. Everyday messages from the coaching staff kept Wilson’s spirits up. But he found some of his best support from UK’s head athletic trainer Gabe Amponsah.
“I’d sit in Gabe’s office for an hour and thirty (minutes) and just talk straight life. It wouldn’t even be just about football.”
They’ll have even more to talk about in August when Wilson becomes a father while he will also be preparing for the kickoff of the 2020 season.
“A lot is about to happen in the next couple of months but I’m excited for it. I’m going to do everything I have to do to prepare for it. I know it’s going to be a lot at first.”
Wilson says UK's trip to the Belk Bowl in December really helped him get things in perspective. He could only watch the team from the sidelines, but seeing them in Charlotte rekindled the fire after he struggled during rehab.
“The atmosphere, the attitude on the team…it was a winning team mentality. It rubbed off on me and I was so excited just to see everybody out there and having fun and I’m like ‘man I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys.’”
Wilson is hoping that wait won't be extended by the pandemic. Kentucky is set to kick off 2020 September 5th against Eastern Michigan, coincidentally, the team UK was playing in 2019 when Wilson went down with the injury.
