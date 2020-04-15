LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Kentucky seniors Max Duffy and Luke Fortner visited the UK Children’s Hospital once per week. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced those visits to stop, the hospital reached out to the pair to send a video message to the kids.
“Could you guys sing a song, or dance or read a book?” recalls Fortner, an offensive lineman. “We’re not quite the dancers or singers and we didn’t have any children’s books around, so…we kind of joked about making a talk show.”
Fortner and his roommate Duffy taped a talk show with an iPhone. They decided to expand it further and share it with friends and family. It’s blossomed into a show they post on Twitter that reaches out to all Big Blue Nation. The show is posted on UK’s official football Twitter account.
“Lots of people have been tuning in and we’ve been getting a few messages from all of our friends, guys on the team, family members and obviously all of BBN, which is the most important thing,” Duffy said.
The two have been roommates since last August but found that doing the show has led them to learn even more about each other. Conversations that would not normally come up in a casual talk sometimes surfaces on camera.
“I used to overhear him…talking about when he used to live in Slovenia,” Duffy said. “I thought they meant Slovenia like the country. They meant Slovenia, Ohio. So, I was this whole time thinking this is why Luke is such a smart guy. He grew up outside of America, too. That’s why he’s so cultured and such a good guy. Nope, just Slovenia, Ohio.”
Fortner learned a little about Australia, thanks to his teammate from the land down under.
“Like that in Australia, they don’t call soccer ‘football,’ which I thought they did.”
Both players are unsure if the show, titled Social Distancing with Max and Luke, will continue when (or if) the football season kicks off, but they say if BBN still wants to hear from them. While they’re waiting for that and with no organized football activities to take part in, they’ll keep taking their talents to Twitter.
“It’s definitely something we look forward to now, just sitting down and laughing at each other. Just happens to be on camera,” Fortner said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.