LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky junior defensive end Josh Paschal sees football as a microcosm of life and how it relates to the ongoing fight for racial equality in the United States.
“We all come together to accomplish one goal. You can do whatever it takes to do so," he said. "Your brother is next to you. No matter what they may look like, they’re willing to sacrifice for you. I feel like that’s exactly what this whole movement is. It’s just being willing to appreciate others and being willing to sacrifice for others. I feel like football is actually important. Football is a sport that brings people together. It brings unity, and I feel like that’s what our country needs right now.”
Paschal said he saw that unity in action Friday when some of the UK coaches and players took part in the Black Lives Matter march in Lexington.
“We know we have the support of our white teammates and vice versa," he said. "We’re a brotherhood, and we showed that on Friday.”
Paschal addressed the media Tuesday via a Zoom teleconference, part of the new normal in the COVID-19 pandemic. Paschal and the Wildcats returned to workouts this week but with significant changes in place in an effort to keep the players safe. Smaller group workouts, sanitizing each workout station after each use and even the way the players enter and exit the facility is different this year.
“We feel as if the facility is the safest place we can be at right now, just because of how sanitized it is after we’re done working out," Paschal said. "We have full faith in our training staff and in our strength staff to make sure that we’re in a clean environment and that they keep our safety first."
While the pandemic is causing the future of college football to remain cloudy, Paschal said he and his teammates are approaching this season as if it will go off as planned. However, he believes the prognosticators have the Wildcats outlook quite wrong. Several preseason predictions have the Wildcats finishing near the bottom of the division.
“They always say we’ll win five games and finish close to last in the (SEC) East," he said. "It just gives me chills, because I’m just ready to play football and just ready to prove everybody wrong. This whole team, we’re a brotherhood, and I just feel like year is going to be something special.”
