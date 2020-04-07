LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East girls basketball coach Chris Stallings remembers the day he had to tell his team on the concourse at Rupp Arena that the Sweet Sixteen was suspended.
“That was a tough day on a lot of fronts," he said.
That was March 12, the day after the Lady Chargers had beaten Elizabethtown in their tournament opener.
Stallings tried to soften the blow by taking the team to an ice cream shop in Midway, operated by the family of a Bullitt East alum, just something to take the edge off what could have been one of their last times together as a team.
“We are very close here. Our kids and families are," he said. "They haven’t been together since the day we came home. That was a little harsh facing reality. So that was a hard day.”
Stallings is hoping the KHSAA finds a way to resume the tournament. He believes Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner Julian Tackett will try, if there’s a safe way to do so.
While Stallings awaits word from the commissioner, Fern Creek boys basketball coach James Schooler awaits word from a higher authority.
“I’m a God-fearing man, so until the man upstairs says ‘NO,’ then I got faith,” Schooler said.
His team capped a 15-game winning streak with the Sixth Region championship victory over Jeffersontown.
That was March 9.
If the Boys Sweet Sixteen tips off this season, Schooler said even with a long layoff, his Tigers will be ready.
“What we’ve been trying to preach to our guys is it’s just kind of like NCAA football," he said. "Those guys have to literally take off 30 days before they go play a bowl game."
The earliest that could happen, as of now, is the first week in May. The KHSAA recently extended the “dead period” until then, meaning no school-organized athletic activity of any kind is allowed.
“I’m just keeping faith alive and hoping that I can take my group up to Lexington to play on what would now be a very historic year,” Schooler said.
