LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Western Kentucky redshirt junior forward Carson Williams hit a three-pointer to send the Hilltoppers to overtime against Rhode Island (7-3), but WKU (7-4) fell 86-82 in Providence.
"You're always disappointed when you don't win," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "You want the loss to hurt, but I couldn't be more proud of the effort, the will they played with and the way we battled back on the road against a really good basketball team."
Williams had a game high 26 points in the loss along with a career high 14 rebounds.
WKU is back on the court December 28th with a final nonconference game against Belmont in Bowling Green.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.