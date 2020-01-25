LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Six Western Kentucky Hilltoppers scored in double-figures to lead the Toppers to a 91-84 win over Marshall in Bowling Green Saturday night.
This was WKU’s (14-6, 7-1 in CUSA) second win over Marshall (9-12, 3-5 in CUSA) this week. WKU was a 64-60 winner in Huntington Wednesday night.
Taveion Hollingsworth led the way with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday’s victory. Taevion Kinsey led Marshall with 16 points and five rebounds.
Western Kentucky will now spend some time in south Florida as they take on Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton Thursday night and Florida International in Miami on Saturday.
