BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) - Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton thought his Hilltoppers would need to score 30 points Saturday to have a chance against Charlotte.
His offense got the 30, and his defense made sure it was more than enough.
WKU hit 30 points for the first time this season and held Charlotte to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 30-14 victory at Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium.
"The defense just came out and played phenomenal against a very good offense," Helton said after the win. "Offensively, I was happy with what we did. We talked about scoring 30 or more. We hit that number right on the head."
WKU led 17-14 at halftime and kept the 49ers off the board in the second half. Charlotte finished with 286 yards of total offense. WKU finished with 351 yards of total offense.
Graduate transfer quarterback Ty Storey threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one touchdown on a trick play in the third quarter.
"It was nice tonight to put up a couple more touchdowns, but the crazy thing is we left a lot out there," Storey said. "The next step we have to take is not to leave so many points out there and keep striving to get better."
WKU (5-2, 4-0 in Conference USA) will try to become bowl eligible and keep its conference winning streak alive when the Hilltoppers visit Marshall at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
