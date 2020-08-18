LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is back on the pitch Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium hosting Sporting Kansas City II. This is the rescheduled match from last week that was postponed when at least one person inside the SKC II organization tested positive for COVID-19.
In this week's Yackin' with Hack, John Lewis and John Hackworth talk about the third matchup this season between the two teams, the great play of goalkeeper Ben Lundt and how the success of last Saturday night was more about work than the answered prayers to the soccer gods.
Wednesday's match is set for 8 p.m.. It will air live on WBKI and stream live on the WDRB Now app.
