OWENSBORO, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Kentucky star receiver Craig Yeast never envisioned himself as a head coach. The Harrodsburg-native was bitten by the coaching bug more than a decade ago in, of all places, Canada.
“When I was playing ... for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (of the CFL), our son started playing Little League football up there," Yeast said. "And I just started helping out."
Then something clicked.
“It just kind of guided me into coaching," he said.
After a couple of stints as a high school head football coach and assistant positions in small college, Yeast found his first collegiate head coaching job at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. He will make his Panther debut this September.
KWC is looking for its first winning season since 2014.
“I think it’s just changing the mindset and the culture of how we do things,” Yeast said when asked how he can get the program turned around.
He’s hoping that same theory works for his son’s team: the Louisville Cardinals.
Russ Yeast, a junior safety on the team, nearly transferred after the disastrous 2018 season but decided to return once Scott Satterfield replaced Bobby Petrino at U of L.
“It wasn’t a decision he made lightly,” Yeast said. “I’m just glad he decided to stay. I’m excited that Coach Satterfield and his staff are now at the University of Louisville. I think that culture is completely different than what it (was).”
Russ Yeast is currently penciled in as a starter at safety as the Cardinals prepare for the season opener against Notre Dame Sept. 2 against Notre Dame.
Five days after that, Craig Yeast will lead his Panthers against Concordia in what he hopes is the first step in rebuilding the KWC program.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.