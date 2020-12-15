LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- Liam Cohen is the new offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.
Head coach, Mark Stoops, announced the move on Tuesday afternoon.
Cohen joins the Cats after three years with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. Prior to that he was the team's assistant wide receivers coach for two years.
“It is an honor to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky,” said Coen in a statement released by the University. “I want to thank Coach Stoops for this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation and can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work!”
Cohen is replacing Eddie Gran who was let go in early December after the Cats offense struggled to pass the ball all season long.
Cohen has had a ton of success working with the Rams Jared Goff as well as at his stint as offensive coordinator at the University of Maine. The 2008 graduate of UMASS set multiple passing records as the Minutemen's quarterback.
“I am very impressed with Liam’s depth of knowledge and detail of coaching that he has obtained as an NFL and college coach,” Stoops said. “He will bring an exciting style of football, attacking all areas of the field, a style that will be exciting for players to play and for fans to watch.”
