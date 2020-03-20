LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A special edition Lamar Jackson bobblehead is on the market.
The figure features Jackson in his Louisville uniform, in the Heisman pose.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the limited edition pieces. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,020, and they are available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads are $40 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship to customers in July.
"Lamar's bobbleheads have been among the most popular we've had over the past year and we kept getting requests for a Louisville bobblehead," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "We think this bobblehead of Lamar in the Heisman pose turned out great and will be a fan favorite for Lamar's fans in Louisville, Baltimore and across the country."
The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.