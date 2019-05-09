LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven players representing five different local schools are expected to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine.
Announced Wednesday, Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Kentucky's Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and P.J. Washington and Indiana's Romeo Langford were among the 66 expected attendees of the pre-draft event, which runs from Wednesday, May 15, through Sunday, May 19 in Chicago.
Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey and Murray State's Ja Morant also made the list of expected attendees.
The first round of the NBA Draft is June 20.
2019 NBA Draft Combine attendees:
- Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)
- Barrett, RJ (Duke)
- Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)
- Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH))
- Bol, Bol (Oregon)
- Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)
- Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia))
- Bowman, Ky (Boston College)
- Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)
- Brown, Moses (UCLA)
- Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)
- Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)
- Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)
- Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)
- Dotson, Devon (Kansas)
- Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)
- Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)
- Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)
- Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)
- Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)
- Guy, Kyle (Virginia)
- Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)
- Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)
- Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)
- Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)
- Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)
- Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia)
- Jerome, Ty (Virginia)
- Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)
- Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)
- Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)
- King, Louis (Oregon)
- Langford, Romeo (Indiana)
- Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)
- Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH))
- Little, Nassir (North Carolina)
- Matthews, Charles (Michigan)
- McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)
- Morant, Ja (Murray State)
- Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)
- Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)
- Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)
- Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)
- Okpala, KZ (Stanford)
- Oni, Miye (Yale)
- Paschall, Eric (Villanova)
- Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)
- Poole, Jordan (Michigan)
- Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)
- Porter, Jontay (Missouri)
- Queta, Neemias (Utah State)
- Reddish, Cam (Duke)
- Reid, Naz (LSU)
- Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)
- Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))
- Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)
- Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)
- Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)
- Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)
- Waters, Tremont (LSU)
- Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)
- White, Coby (North Carolina)
- Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)
- Williams, Grant (Tennessee)
- Williamson, Zion (Duke)
- Windler, Dylan (Belmont)
