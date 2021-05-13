LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maddie Greene, a senior at Oldham County High School, has been a gymnast since she was 4 years old. Toshia Halsell started when she was 9.
Both are representing Champion Gymnastics at Nationals this weekend in their age groups. They left Thursday for Daytona Beach, Florida.
The top seven finishers from each region qualify for nationals, and both left no doubt by winning the Region 5 all-around titles. Region 5 is comprised of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
"We've had regional all-around winners before from Champion," said Champion's team director, Jason Button. "But this is the first time we had two, so that was real exciting."
"Once I stood on that podium, I was like 'Oh wow, this is real. I won,'" Greene said with a laugh. "It's just great to know I accomplished a big goal."
"That was the happiest I've ever been," Halsell added. "And my mom was real proud of me too, so that made me feel even happier."
Halsell said she has dealt with some injuries in the past and is excited and nervous for her first trip to Nationals.
This is the second time for Greene, who will be on full scholarship at Southeast Missouri in the fall. She also went in 2019.
"I'm excited and a little bit nervous," Greene said. "But I'm trying to be mentally strong so my teammate Toshia doesn't have to feel nervous."
If you're around the gym at Champion, you will hear a lot of encouragement for a Polly. Polly is actually Maddie Greene.
"She came in on that first day (nine years ago), and she was this high," Button said, holding his hand low to the ground. "We just started calling her Polly after Polly Pocket. I don't know if you remember the miniature toys. And she tried to switch back, and it was weird when we called her Maddie ... All the rest of the people in her life call her Maddie. We call her Polly."
Perhaps, by next week, they'll be able to call Greene or Halsell National Champion.
