LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheldon Hoagland said he hasn't played any golf since Sunday when he made the biggest putt of his life.
"First time I've had my putter out since then," said Hoagland. "The last time this putter was struck, it won me 50-G's."
The low-key 30-year-old Lebanon Junction resident made three putts, from 10 feet, then 30 feet, then 50 feet to win $50,000 in a contest sponsored by the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Qualifying took place during the church's picnic Friday and Saturday, then the top 15 qualifiers got to try to make the three putts for the big money Sunday at Iroquois Golf Course.
In the roughly 20 years of the contest, only one other player had even made the first two putts to have a chance at the 50-footer.
"All I was thinking over the ball was just get it to the hole," said Hoagland. "I looked up and it was getting there and about halfway, I knew it was in."
"When he started walking, I was like 'Oh my gosh this is going in,'" said contest chairperson Jay Bourke.
"Like I said man, it's all a blur," added Hoagland. "When you hit a putt and you know it, you know it."
Hoagland is a very good player. He said he's a 1.7 handicap and used to be a plus handicap meaning he typically shot under par until his nearly four month old daughter came around.
He's played in a couple of Kentucky Opens and a couple of Kentucky Amateurs. But making the putts he did Sunday, which included making another 30-footer just to be one of the 15 finalists, still has him shaking his head.
"On that day (before the 50-footer) I laid my ball down, lined it up and turned to my buddy and said 'This has no chance,'" Hoagland said. "I could not have been more wrong and happy at the same time."
Hoagland said his wife stayed home with their baby so they wouldn't jinx him, but she had a hard time believing the news when he called.
"She didn't believe me," he said. "She didn't believe me at all until I sent her some of the videos that leaked out and then she went nuts."
He said the money will go toward a new house they were having built and probably food and lots of diapers for their baby.
