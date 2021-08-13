LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- American Junior Golf Association events bring out players from all over the country. Such was the case this week at the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen.
A couple of players from the Louisville area were up to the challenge. Macie Brown and Matthew Troutman both came through with two shots victories. It's the first AJGA win for Brown and the second for Troutman.
Brown, a junior at Bullitt East High School shot a final round 73 to finish at 7-under for a two-shot win over Julia Misemer of Overland Park, Kansas. She said she really likes this course and credited a slight change with her putting.
"What I changed is that I don't use a line on my putts anymore," said Brown. "I just kind of feel what I need to feel up there and just putt the putt and it frees me up a bit. I think it was a good move."
Matthew Troutman is senior at Christian Academy. He was at or near the lead all day and came to number 17 tied for the lead at 7-under. He two-putted for birdie on that par five and then rolled in a 20-footer for birdie at 18 to close out a final round 68 and win by two over Ethan Evans of Mercer Island, Washington.
It was Troutman's second AJGA win but extra special because he's worked on his game some with Mike Thomas, Justin's father and Justin happens to be Troutman's favorite player.
"JT's my favorite pro," said Troutman. "I always loved his game and he's a great person."
Troutman did say he's never met his favorite pro. Maybe this win will help make that happen somewhere down the line.
"I've been real close to him but I've never gotten to meet him," said Troutman. "I gotta change that. C'mon Justin. I want to meet you."
