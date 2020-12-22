Long-awaited horse racing reform bill passes senate, awaits President's signature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reform bill establishing a national anti-doping and racetrack safety authority passed the Senate as part of a major year-end spending bill Monday night and is expected to be signed into law by President Trump.
The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act was introduced by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in September and was backed by many in Kentucky's congressional delegation, including Rep. Andy Barr, who co-sponsored the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The measure establishes a single national horse racing authority, operating with oversight by the Federal Trade Commission. That body will enact a program to enforce anti-doping and race day medication measures. It also will establish a racetrack safety program in other areas of horse management and other long-needed reforms.
"Kentucky's cherished horseracing traditions deserve to be protected. I'm proud the Senate agreed to my legislation to preserve our signature racing industry and the 24,000 workers who support it," McConnell said. "With the leadership of Congressman Andy Barr and the partnership of sport leaders, horse advocates, and fans, we're one step closer to promoting fairness and safety across Thoroughbred racing. As Majority Leader, I made this Kentucky-focused legislation a top priority in the Senate. I look forward to this major advancement for our beloved sport becoming law."
Barr called the legislation, "the most transformational and consequential reform of the Thoroughbred horseracing industry since enactment of the Interstate Horseracing Act of 1978."
"For almost a decade, I have worked with industry stakeholders and my Congressional colleagues to build consensus around reforms that will protect equine athletes and strengthen confidence and international competitiveness in the sport," Barr said. "I am proud to champion this historic, bipartisan legislation with Congressman Paul Tonko and Leader McConnell and I look forward to President Trump signing it into law."
Leaders from around the sport hailed the legislation as a new beginning for thoroughbred racing, which has come under fire in recent years as equine deaths and doping scandals have moved into the spotlight.
Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., called the bill's passage "a pivotal moment for the future of horse racing," and Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said it is "a landmark moment" for the industry.
The bill also earned the praise of animal rights groups, though the late striking of a provision that would outlaw the practice of "soring" -- intentional injuring of horses' legs to produce an exaggerated gait -- drew criticism from animal advocates.
Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and Sara Amundson, President of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, said in a joint statement, "This is a blue ribbon moment in the history of American horseracing, and this well-crafted measure sets the bar high and is a reminder that goodwill is indispensable in our politics."
Marty Irby, executive director of the Animal Wellness Action, testified before congress on the measures behalf and has been working for years to achieve its passage.
"The passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is the biggest news for horses in Congress in half a century, will put the welfare of the horses at the center of the enterprise, and put the sport on a level playing field that aligns with global standards," Irby said.
