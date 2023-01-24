LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DeSales High School's boys soccer coach Lee Smith has died.
According to a message from the school's athletic director, Smith's organs were donated on Tuesday afternoon.
Our hearts go out to Coach Lee, his family, and everyone affected by this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/8hiCvp0KdA— Ballard Mens Soccer (@BallardFutball) January 25, 2023
Smith coached around Louisville in various places including Louisville Soccer Alliance and Mockingbird Sports Complex. He coached for more than 15 years.
A cause of death has not been released.
