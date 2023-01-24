DESALES LEE SMITH DIES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DeSales High School's boys soccer coach Lee Smith has died.

According to a message from the school's athletic director, Smith's organs were donated on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith coached around Louisville in various places including Louisville Soccer Alliance and Mockingbird Sports Complex. He coached for more than 15 years.

A cause of death has not been released.

