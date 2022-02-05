LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known sports journalist that covered sports in Kentucky for more than five decades has died.
Billy Reed, who worked for Sports Illustrated, the Courier Journal and the Lexington Herald-Leader, died at the age of 78 in Louisville on Saturday, reported by the NKyTribune.
He was a sports editor and columnist for the Courier Journal for over 14 years, along with as a writer for Sports Illustrated for more than 30 years. He started his sports writing career for the Lexington Herald-Leader in 1959 before joining the Courier Journal.
Reed was named the Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and won two Eclipse Awards.
Reed served as the Executive Editor of Catholic Sports Network for seven years, from July 2010 to Oct. 2017.
He was a graduate of Transylvania University.
