LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City scored two first half goals and added an extra time goal to beat Saint Louis FC 3-0 Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Antoine Hopponot scored in the 29th minute and Cameron Lancaster added a goal in 44th minute. Jason Johnson scored just before the final whistle in extra time.
The win moved Louisville back to first place in the USL’s Group E. The top two advance to the playoffs.
Louisville City has four more games on the regular season schedule, with the next matchup set for Wednesday against Group E second place team Indy Eleven at Lucas Oil Stadium. Lou City left Indy with a 3-1 victory on Sept. 5.
