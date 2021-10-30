LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All it took was one goal for LouCity FC to secure the No. 1 seed in the Central Division heading into USL Championship Playoffs next week. LouCity defeated Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night, 1-0, after a late goal scored by Antoine Hoppenot.
After subbing into the game in the 81st minute, Hoppenot scored within a minute to give LouCity (18-7-7) the only goal it needed. Hoppenot shot it off his right foot from the right side of the six-yard box and it found the back of the net in the top right corner.
The first time these two teams met, it was a 1-1 draw. Then in June, LouCity defeated Birmingham 2-0 for Danny Cruz's first victory as the interim manager. It was a victory that snapped Birmingham's four-game win streak but they got revenge with a 2-1 win over LouCity in the end of August.
With so much on the line right before postseason play, neither team gave up much throughout the final regular season matchup.
Cameron Lancaster almost got LouCity on the scoreboard in the 14th minute with a shot attempt from outside the box but Birmingham goalkeeper Matt VanDekel made a diving save in the bottom left corner of the goal to block it.
Just three minutes later, Birmingham forward Junior Flemmings took a left footed shot from the center of the box but it was too high and the shot attempt went wide.
Birmingham had another good chance in the second half in the 67th minute but LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard blocked the shot attempt. They had two more attempts in extra time but couldn't find the back of the net for the equalizer.
Up next for LouCity is the playoffs beginning next Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lynn Family Stadium at 8 p.m against Miami FC. LouCity has advanced to at least the Eastern Conference Final the past six seasons.
Tickets are available online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.