LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a squad coming off an Eastern Conference title, it was business as usual for Louisville City FC in the season opener on the road at Orange County SC.
The boys in purple scored first in the fourth minute and maintained control for most of the match over Orange County, who won the USL Championship in 2021.
WHAT HAPPENED
Niall McCabe got LouCity off to a 1-0 lead after Brian Ownby put a cross to the back post and McCabe was able to head it in. Orange City tied the match right before halftime in the 39th minute on a goal from Kevin Partida.
But LouCity struck twice in the second half to take ahold of the match. In the 57th minute, Cameron Lancaster caught a grounded cross from Ownby and flicked it past the goalkeeper. That put him third on the club's all-time scoring list with his 75th goal.
Cam for the lead, and the record books 👊@USLChampionship goal No. 75 for our No. 17 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3sQrX269Op— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 12, 2023
Enoch Mushagalusa then put the match to rest with a goal in the 88th minute with a drive to the far post. LouCity was able to hold off Orange County SC despite the 14-8 shot difference.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Ownby didn't score in the match but was a major reason why LouCity is undefeated to start the season. Ownby tallied two assists to become the club's all-time leader with 34 after assisting on the goals from McCabe and Lancaster.
A two assist night to become the club's all-time leader with 34 👏Absolute 🔥 start to the season for Brian Ownby!#OCvLOU | @lynn_training pic.twitter.com/wfaknIRP0o— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 12, 2023
QUOTABLE
Head coach Danny Cruz on the performance in the season opener: “We’ll certainly look at the tape. There’s areas where we need to improve. I already said that to the group right after the game. But I do think it’s a result we should be really, really proud of with the travel, against a good opponent, with the time change. This is a moment for the group to be proud of and look to improve tomorrow.”
NEXT UP
LouCity (1-0-0) will have another late 10 p.m. match in the west coast next Saturday in a matchup against Monterey Bay FC. In their home opener, they took down Hartford Athletic 5-3.
