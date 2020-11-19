LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville City Football Club has re-signed leading scorer Cameron Lancaster to a multi-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.
Lancaster, the leading goal-scorer in franchise history, re-joined Louisville City in 2020 on loan from Nashville SC after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign. In 2018, he scored a USL-record 26 goals on his way to the league’s Golden Boot.
This past season, Lancaster was the No. 3 scorer in the USL Championship division, and led the Eastern Conference in scoring with 12 goals. He was a first-team All-USL selection and one of three finalists for the MVP award.
The deal, which is pending league and federation approval, returns to LouCity a forward who in 2020 surpassed 50 career USL Championship goals.
“Securing Cam to a long-term contract is a huge step for our club,” said LouCity coach and sporting director John Hackworth. “Furthermore, it is an important moment for the USL when a player of his quality chooses to stay in the league at the prime of his career. Cam is one of the best goal scorers that I have ever coached. He also understands the expectations of every player who represents this club. We look forward to his contributions to Louisville City FC’s success for years to come.”
A 28-year-old native of London, Lancaster came up through the Tottenham Hotspur Academy and made an English Premier League appearance. In 2014, he went on loan to Stevenage, where he connected gained some attention for a goal from 40 yards out. Lancaster then spent time with St. Albans City for another loan stint before finding his way to LouCity.
“I’m delighted to sign for Louisville City FC,” Lancaster said. “I love this club, the fans and the direction the ownership is taking it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to repay the trust and belief shown in me in the coming years. The hard work begins now. Since 2015, I’ve seen this club grow in so many ways. The sky is the limit, and I can’t wait to contribute to that. I’m really looking forward to next season and playing in the best stadium and in front of the best fans in the league."
The club continues to round out its roster for next season, with the following players now under contract:
Goalkeeper – Chris Hubbard
Defender – Wesley Charpie, Jonathan Gomez, Oscar Jimenez, Pat McMahon, Alexis Souahy, Sean Totsch
Midfielder – Corben Bone, Paolo DelPiccolo, Napo Matsoso
Forward – Antoine Hoppenot, Brian Ownby, Abdou Thiam, Cameron Lancaster