LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC and Indy Eleven added another classic to their rivalry record book.
The two teams scored a combined four goals in the first 20 minutes at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night. Indy took a 3-2 lead into halftime.
That lead lasted until the 79th minute when Brian Ownby sent a shot toward the goal and Corben Bone finished off the chance with the equalizer to tie it at 3.
The match ended with a 3-3 draw to snap LouCity’s three game win streak but extend its unbeaten streak to four.
The Boys in Purple are on the road Friday to take on Sporting KC II. Game time is set for 8 p.m. and will air live on WBKI and stream on the WDRB Now app.
