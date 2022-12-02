LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is hosting two watch parties for Saturday's World Cup match.
Molly Malone's on Baxter Avenue will open at 8 a.m., while The Manhattan Project on Frankfort Avenue will open at 9:30 a.m. for the watch parties.
Organizers said attendees should arrive early to make sure they get a spot.
Team USA is in the round of 16 in the World Cup.
The U.S. advanced to the knockout round after finishing second in Group B behind England.
It's their first round of 16 appearance since 2014 when they last competed in the World Cup.
The match against the Netherlands will be live on WDRB News starting at 9 a.m. with kick off set for 10 a.m.
