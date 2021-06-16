LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club got a 25th-minute penalty kick goal from Cameron Lancaster and tacked on a Napo Matsoso goal in the 48th to pick up three points on the Central Division leaders Birmingham Legion FC.
The victory, in front of a Lynn Family Stadium crowd of 9,576, cut LouCity's division deficit in half, and ended a string of four straight victories for Birmingham.
The home team won its second-straight after back-to-back losses.
Lancaster's goal came after he was fouled at the edge of the box and he calmly netted the penalty, scoring from the spot in a second-straight game.
Matsoso's second-half goal came courtesy of a cross from Gomez, who got the ball when it was flicked back to him by Lancaster, then angled in from the left side and found him in front of goal.
The game was fairly even on the stat sheet. Both teams managed eight shots, but Birmingham put only two on frame. Birmingham took five of its shots inside the box to just four for LouCity.
The visitors held 56% of possession, while the home team had 44, including just 38% in the second half.
LouCity travels to FC Tulsa for an 8 p.m. matchup Saturday, before returning home for a June 26 matchup with Indy Eleven.
