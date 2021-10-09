LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC scored two late goals to win its second straight match in a comeback victory at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.
Cameron Lancaster scored the game-winning goal four minutes into additional time to lift LouCity to a 4-3 victory over Sporting Kansas City II.
LouCity had twice the amount of shots on goal and controlled nearly 60% of possession, but the visitors scored twice, in the 84th and 85th minute for their first lead of the match.
After the two quick goals, Oscar Jimenez found an equalizer in the 88th minute on an assist by Abdou Mbacke Thiam. LouCity (16-5-7) led for most of the first half by two goals, the late-match heroics overshadowing a dominant first half by the club.
LouCity didn't wait long to take a lead.
Paolo DelPiccolo scored in the eighth minute on an assist from Brian Ownby, who sent a cross toward the box.
And a career year for @pdp03 continues. 🔥Goal no. 8 on the season for our captain.
Cameron Lancaster sent in LouCity's second goal in the 30th minute on a penalty kick.
The visitors scored near the end of the first half as Jacob Davis knocked in a shot from outside of the box on an assist by Enoch Mushagalusa.
Jacob Davis tied the match in the 84th minute for Kansas City on an assist from Jamil Roberts. Kansas City struck once again, scoring on a goal from Roberts to take its first lead.
