LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC defeated Atlanta United 2 with a 1-0 victory in the season opener for both teams.
Wilson Harris scored the game's lone goal in the 70th minute on an assist from Enoch Mushagalusa. After a change of possession, Mushagalusa controlled a cross near the center of the box, tapping a pass to Harris, who delivered a shot into to lower corner of the net for his debut goal.
Not too shabby for your debut goal, @Nosliwharris! 😉 pic.twitter.com/2Cm5o3ZBB0— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 13, 2022
In the season opener at Lynn Family Stadium, both teams started sluggishly offensively.
Possession was nearly even throughout the match, but LouCity created six shots on goal. Atlanta managed just one shot on target.
LouCity hosts Miami FC on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.