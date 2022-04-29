LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Louisville City FC forward Cameron Lancaster went down before the season with a hamstring injury, head coach Danny Cruz needed to find some offensive firepower. And what he found was that he had someone in the arsenal already who could step up quickly.
In February, LouCity signed forward Wilson Harris from Sporting KC II. The 22-year-old Los Angeles native provided the offense early, scoring a game-winner in LouCity’s season opener against Atlanta United 2 and now leads the team in goals scored with four so far in USL play.
“Wilson’s done fantastic since he’s been in,” veteran forward Brian Ownby said. “I think it’s easy for him to get 10 or 15 goals this year.”
Ownby and Harris have developed an early chemistry even though the two were once rivals on the pitch when Harris was playing for Sporting KC II.
“I’ve been going up against Brian for a couple of years now and I know what he can do," Harris said. "I knew coming in to Louisville that working with him would be great and it has been so far."
The tandem has been key in the team’s club record 10-game unbeaten streak to start the season.
“I just feel like everyone is just doing their job right now,” Harris said. “Our record shows that. The cool thing about that is there’s still so much to improve on.”
LouCity will try to extend the streak when the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, who are second in the USL Eastern Conference behind LouCity, visit Lynn Family Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on WBKI and on the WDRB Now app.
