LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC's 10-game unbeaten streak ended in a 1-0 loss to Miami FC on Saturday night.
Miami scored the match's lone goal in the fourth minute as forward Kyle Murphy sent a shot into the back of the net.
"We constantly talk about how we have to start the game the right away and switched off for a moment," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "It happened, and against a team like this that sits back, defends their box and gives you 70% of the ball, you can't concede a chance like that. We get the first goal, and it's a completely different game."
LouCity held 68.2% of possession and had three more shots on goal than Miami.
Despite the loss, LouCity remains atop the Eastern Conference. The club continues its road trip with a match against Indy Eleven on Wednesday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.