LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football program has looked to have at least one solid out-of-conference opponent, in addition to rival Kentucky, in most seasons. It's latest addition hits that mark, and then some.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra on Wednesday announced that the program has agreed to a home-and-home series with Georgia, to be played in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
"We're excited to host a tradition-rich program like Georgia in Cardinal Stadium in 2026, which is a tribute to our football program and exciting for our fan base," Tyra said. "In addition, the opportunity to play 'between the hedges' in one of the best environments in college football is a great addition to our away schedule in 2027."
The Cardinals will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026, marking Georgia's first visit to Louisville. The Cardinals travel to Athens for a non-conference game on Sept. 18, 2027.
The two teams have met once before, in the 2014 Belk Bowl. Georgia's Nick Chubb rushed for 266 yards and two scores as the 13th-ranked Bulldogs defeated the 20th-ranked Cardinals 37-14 in Charlotte.
The Georgia series adds to an interesting non-conference slate in upcoming seasons. Louisville is set to host UCF this season, Notre Dame in 2023 and Indiana in 2024.
